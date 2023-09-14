Contrasting Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bit Brother and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Brother 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50

ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.22%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Bit Brother.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Brother $93,497.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality $327.28 million 0.66 $13.53 million $0.26 26.15

This table compares Bit Brother and ONE Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Brother.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Brother and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Brother N/A N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality 2.67% 20.19% 4.98%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Bit Brother on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc. As of June 30, 2022, it operated three tea shops, including two flagship and one general stores in the Hunan province, the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc. Bit Brother Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

