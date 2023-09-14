Analyzing ECB Bancorp (ECBK) & Its Competitors

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ECB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ECB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors 76 436 328 4 2.31

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 25.16%. Given ECB Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $27.04 million $2.72 million N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors $165.64 million $39.68 million -5.86

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21% ECB Bancorp Competitors 16.14% 7.20% 0.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ECB Bancorp competitors beat ECB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

