Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,132. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $34,771,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $17,593,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

