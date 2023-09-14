Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.83 ($12.52).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($10.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 780 ($9.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.91), for a total value of £74,048 ($92,664.25). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
