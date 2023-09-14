Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $14,690,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

