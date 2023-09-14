Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IBP opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
