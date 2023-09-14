Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.91.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $47.95.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
