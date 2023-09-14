Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$77.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$73.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$54.12 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

