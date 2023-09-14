Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $86.27

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

PulteGroup stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PulteGroup by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

