MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $118.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -523.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.