Insider Buying: Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) CEO Acquires $14,100.00 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Wojtowicz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 574,286 shares in the company, valued at $269,914.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Charge Enterprises stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Featured Stories

