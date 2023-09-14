Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ST stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after purchasing an additional 664,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

