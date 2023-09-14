Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $168.23

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $1,434,198. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in F5 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,765 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 391.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in F5 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

