Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $5,695,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $5,326,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 961,439 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.