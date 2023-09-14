JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

