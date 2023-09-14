Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.