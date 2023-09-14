Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $37.71

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
