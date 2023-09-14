Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $7.83

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

