Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

