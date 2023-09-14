Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $84.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BFAM opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 213.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

