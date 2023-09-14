Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $25.38

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

