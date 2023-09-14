Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,783.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

