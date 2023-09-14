Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$7.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.26. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of C$598.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.9262295 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. Corporate insiders own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

