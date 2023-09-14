Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $135,729,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Kenvue has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

