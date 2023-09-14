Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARS

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.