Insider Buying: Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Acquires 34,493 Shares of Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,587,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82.

Emeren Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Emeren Group stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.