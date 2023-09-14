Insider Buying: Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Acquires 34,493 Shares of Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,587,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.
- On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82.
Emeren Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Emeren Group stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
