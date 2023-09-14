Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $2.00 at B. Riley

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSSE

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 5.7 %

CSSE opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $9.32.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.