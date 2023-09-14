Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $88.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.73.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.