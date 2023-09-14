Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

