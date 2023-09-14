Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
