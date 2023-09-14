Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.