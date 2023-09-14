Truist Financial Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

