Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 25.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

