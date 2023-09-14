H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at $772,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at $772,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $2,347,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

