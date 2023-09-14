Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 4.9 %

LUCY opened at $0.72 on Monday. Innovative Eyewear has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

