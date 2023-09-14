DraftKings’ (DKNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

DraftKings stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

