Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 0.2 %

MAMA stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.98. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.