StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,453. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.