Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of FRZA stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.20% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Forza X1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.