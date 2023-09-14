Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Forza X1 Stock Performance
Shares of FRZA stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Forza X1
Forza X1 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forza X1
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.