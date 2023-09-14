Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of FRZA stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

Forza X1 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.20% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

