Citigroup Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $140.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

