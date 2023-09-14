Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $24.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. Barclays boosted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,340. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 51.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 105,722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 9.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

