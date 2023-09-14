Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.09.

Get Kenvue alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 2.6 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.