Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,552.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,552.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,622,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

