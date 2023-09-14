Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

