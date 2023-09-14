Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.