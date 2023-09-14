ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 262,708 shares of company stock valued at $185,224 and sold 58,162 shares valued at $37,840. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

