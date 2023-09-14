Barclays Begins Coverage on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.47 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Blue Bird by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

