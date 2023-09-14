Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

