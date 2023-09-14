Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $19.28.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
