StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

