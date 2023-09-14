Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

