StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.23 on Monday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

