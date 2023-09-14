EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in EchoStar by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 231,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

