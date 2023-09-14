Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.19 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

